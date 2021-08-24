ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County High School and Middle School football teams are seeing a rough start to the season due to the ever-growing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Aug. 24, Ashe County Schools confirmed that ACHS has seen eight positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the football team. Others were reported to be quarantined to close contact, ultimately cancelling Friday night lights for the next two weeks.
In regards to other positive cases among the school district, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said they have mainly been contracted outside of school.
"Although they are our students and staff, as of Friday Aug. 20, the COVID-19 positives have been from outside of school activities, football as the exception," said Cox. "We are working diligently with the health department to contact-trace and notify parents. Students and staff are wearing masks, we are cleaning surfaces and eating outside when possible."
The ACMS youth football team has seen one positive case along with 25 individuals being quarantined. Five additional students did not have to be quarantined due to previously receiving their vaccines.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update this story as more information is released.
