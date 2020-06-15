WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School Athletic Director David Koontz announced plans for a return to athletic activities for students Thursday, June 11.
The announcement came six days after the North Carolina Athletic Association announced they would be lifting the then-current sports dead period on Monday, June 15. However, the dead period from June 29-July 5 would still be in place.
The NCHSAA announced March 12 it would suspend high school athletics until at least April 6. It was later decided to cancel the season entirely, following Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to cancel schools entirely on April 24.
In a document sent out June 11, Koontz announced summer conditioning for fall sports teams would begin Monday, July 6. All of the conditioning sessions will be outdoors, strictly voluntary and limited to to 25 coaches and athletes at one location. Gyms, locker rooms, the weight room and the wrestling room will remain closed.
While social distancing is practiced, there will be no contact during the sessions, which students are limited to only one per day for a maximum of 90 minutes. Prior to a session, each athlete will be screened for COVID-19 in their cars.
Before attending any summer session, student-athletes will be required to participate in virtual team meetings.
The full document, along with more information, can be found HERE.
