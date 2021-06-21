ASHE COUNTY — As the week of June 14 came to a close, AppHealthCare reported that COVID-19 cases dropped from seven to four as of June June 21 with seven individuals being actively monitored.
Since testing for the novel coronavirus began, Ashe has seen a total of 2,267 positive cases. Neighboring county Watauga has seen 4,759 and Alleghany County has had the lowest of the three at 1,070. As of June 21, Watauga has 13 active cases and Alleghany sits at three. In deaths, Ashe leads with 46, Watauga behind with 31 and Alleghany with five. Throughout the three counties, there have been a total of 149 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
In the June 18 situation update, AppHealthCare reported that 40 percent of Ashe County has been fully vaccinated and 43 percent have had at least one dose. Ashe is steadily sitting in the “light yellow” stage with moderate impact, according to NCDHHS.
In recent events, the Summer Cash and Cash 4 College drawings have become a part of the state’s effort to bring in a safe summer with tested, safe, effective and free COVID-19 vaccines. Residents of NC who are ages 18 and up can become vaccinated with the chance to win $1 million. Ages 12-17 are entered to win $125,000 in scholarships. If you have already been vaccinated, you have already been entered in the drawing. Drawings will be held every other week beginning on June 23 and running through August 4. Winners will be picked on Wednesdays. More information can be found at www.summervaxcash.com.
Vaccinations are available for anyone 12 and up, with 12-17 year olds becoming eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. All vaccines are approved to those 18 and older. AppHealthCare is encouraging
As of 11 a.m. on June 21, NCDHHS reported that North Carolina has reached a total of 1,010,889 positive cases cumulatively. Over 13.6 million tests have been completed. In recent weeks, the number of individuals hospitalized has dropped. There are currently 458 hospitalizations in the state.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there have been a total of 178,202,610 cases of COVID-19 globally including 3,865,738 deaths as of noon on June 21. WHO also reported that there have been 2,412,226,768 vaccine doses administered. The Americas have led the pandemic with over 70.8 million confirmed cases. Europe has seen 55.3 million cases and South-East Asia has seen 34.1 million.
For COVID-19 testing, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call Mountain Family Care Center at (336) 846-6322.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, schedule an appointment on AppHealthCare’s website as listed above or call (336) 246-9449.
