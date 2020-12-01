ASHE COUNTY — In just more than one week, Ashe County has seen 110 new cases of COVID-19, according to AppHealthCare
As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, there were 76 active cases in Ashe according to AppHealthCare, with a further 158 individuals being monitored and a cumulative case count of 956. There has been 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ashe County according to AppHealthCare.
In the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ report on ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings, last updated Nov. 24, Ashe was listed with two outbreaks.
According to AppHealthCare, 23 staff members and 35 residents have tested positive at Margate Health and Rehab Center as of Dec. 1, with the most recent positive coming Nov. 30. Forest Ridge has seen 21 staff members and 41 residents test positive with nine deaths, but the most recent positive was on Nov. 9.
AppHealthCare noted they are working with staff at the two locations, and the outbreaks will be considered inactive after 28 days have passed since the last positive test.
Outside of Ashe, AppHealthCare has reported 105 active cases and 16 deaths in Watauga County and 17 active cases and two deaths in Alleghany County. Across the state, there have been 5,284 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
North Carolina had 367,395 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to the NCDHHS. This is more than 25,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
The NCDHHS released a County Alert System to give counties another tool and a classification for their COVID-19 status.
In their report published Nov. 23, the NCDHHS listed Ashe as orange for the second-straight week, meaning the county has a “substantial” community spread. This is the second of three tiers, in between yellow and red, with 41 other counties given an orange designation, and 20 counties were designated red.
Watauga and Alleghany County received a yellow designation, indicating a “significant” community spread, while Avery and Wilkes County were given a red, “Critical” community spread designation.
The tiers were determined using the number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people, the percentage of tests that came back positive over the same 14 days and the impact on county hospitals.
From Nov. 6-19, Ashe County saw 580.8 cases per 100,000 residents, a 9.9 percent positive testing number but it is considered to have a low impact on the county hospital. Meanwhile Mecklenburg County, the most populous in county in N.C., saw numbers of 393.8 and 7.6 percent, respectively.
The NCDHHS noted in its report that individuals in red and orange counties should limit mixing between households and social circles, avoid settings where people congregate, consider ordering more take out or eating outside and reduce public interactions to mainly essential activities.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Nov. 23 tightening mask requirements and extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements.
The order states that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household. The order also adds the mask requirement to several additional settings including any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance.
Executive Order 180 into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remains in effect through Friday, Dec. 11, unless repealed, replaced or rescinded by another applicable executive order.
