AppHealthCare was notified the week of Dec. 14 that it will likely receive a first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine early next week.
They are anticipating receiving the Moderna vaccine for each of the counties they serve, with 100 doses for Alleghany, 300 doses for Ashe and 600 doses for Watauga.
Local hospitals will likely also be receiving some vaccine supply next week and will use their supply to vaccinate hospital staff who qualify in the first phase of rollout.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. The first doses of vaccine will go to frontline healthcare workers who are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and those who are working and living in long term care facilities and group homes.
Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
“We are anticipating the arrival of our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine early next week and are very hopeful and confident in the vaccine’s ability to help slow the spread of this virus, which has impacted all of us in so many ways this year," said Jennifer Greene, health director at AppHealthCare. "We are working closely with local and state partners as we prepare to offer the vaccine to those who are eligible in this first phase. Even though we are hopeful about the vaccine, we must continue to practice prevention measures like the 3Ws and wear a face covering, wash your hands and wait 6 feet from others. These prevention measures will help slow the spread and protect local hospital capacity."
AppHealthCare will be partnering with hospitals across its district and will be following the NC DHHS guidelines as it determines who is eligible for the vaccine in each phase.
At first, the local healthcare provider will prioritize long term care facility staff and residents and healthcare providers who qualify for Phase 1a since they are at highest risk.
There are a number of long term care facilities who have already signed up and registered with a national partnership with CVS and Walgreens Pharmacy so their organizations will be vaccinated through that program.
AppHealthCare will be responsible for vaccinating those long term care facilities who were not able to sign up with the national program.
Its plan will have to be flexible since it depends on receiving the vaccine next week.
AppHealthCare is communicating directly with those who are eligible for Phase 1a vaccine and are planning to begin the process of offering a vaccine to this group early next week, dependent on when the shipment arrives.
Due to prioritizing the vaccine distribution, AppHealthCare will only be offering COVID-19 testing on Monday, Dec. 21.
AppHealthCare is working to add information on its website for people who will qualify for Phase 1b.
Additional Resources
Visit the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services website for more information about the vaccine including the COVID-19 vaccination plan and frequently asked questions.
For more information related to COVID-19, including local data, visit AppHealthCare’s at www.apphealthcare.com
Our COVID-19 call center is available to take COVID-19 related calls each day at (828) 795-1970 and you can also email questions to preparedness@apphealth.com.
AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach us, call Watauga (828) 264-4995, Ashe (336) 246-9449 or Alleghany (336) 372-5641 anytime and follow the prompts.
For more information, follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
