JEFFERSON — AppHealthCare has launched a COVID-19 vaccine interest form for anyone interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone can fill out the form regardless of which phase they will fit into.
The interest form will provide AppHealthCare with basic information about someone in order to determine which phase they will fall in. If someone is eligible for the vaccine in the current phase and has provided a valid email and phone number, they will receive a link to schedule an appointment. If someone is eligible for the vaccine outside the current phase, their information will be collected and will receive notification when it is their turn to get the vaccine.
The information someone provides will be kept private and secure. AppHealthCare will not ask for any personal information like credit cards, passwords, social security numbers, etc.
To access the form, click HERE.
“We are excited to announce the vaccine interest form and provide a way for people to take action and express their interest in the vaccine," said Jennifer Greene, health director at AppHealthCare. "We have heard from individuals in our community who are eager to receive the vaccine and they would like a way to provide their information. We are hopeful this will help us organize and coordinate our efforts to distribute the vaccine according to the outlined phases. We encourage everyone to be patient with us as we work through the phases and distribute the vaccine to those who are eligible within the current phase. Everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get it. There is a spot for you when it’s your turn."
"We are excited and fortunate to have already begun administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to our frontline healthcare workers," reads a statement from Ashe Memorial Hospital. "This is an important first step in protecting our team members and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. We are hopeful that together, as a community, we can help reduce the risk of infection. This is an exciting time, but it's also important that everyone continues to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to move through the phases of distribution."
Due to limited supplies, the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. AppHealthCare is currently in Phase 1a which means frontline healthcare workers who are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and those who are working and living in long term care facilities and group homes are eligible for the vaccine.
This week the regional health department is focusing on Phase 1a and will be offering vaccines on Thursday and Friday to those long term care facilities who did not sign up with the federal CVS and Walgreens partnership. It will also offer the vaccine to group homes in the three counties at the end of this week.
AppHealthCare we will be in close communication with the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services (NCDHHS) to determine when it is ready to move into the next phase.
AppHealthCare anticipates moving into phase 1b group 1 the week of January 11 for those who are 75 years or older regardless of health status or living situation. For those individuals who qualify for a vaccine in this next phase and have filled out the interest form on our website, AppHealthCare will reach out through email or phone to schedule an appointment.
Those who reach out are encouraged to check their email spam folder in case the email gets sent there.
At this time, only local health departments and hospitals have received the vaccine. AppHealthCare is partnering with Ashe Memorial Hospital and will be following the NCDHHS guidelines as it administers the vaccine.
For Ashe County, AppHealthCare received its first shipment of 300 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 21. The following week it received 200 doses of Moderna vaccine. In Ashe County, there have been 66 vaccines administered as of Jan. 4.
AppHealthCare will provide regular vaccine updates in its weekly situation reports which are released each Friday and are located on its website. To access the most recent weekly situation reports click HERE.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the website at www.apphealthcare.com
AppHealthCare's COVID-19 call center is available to take COVID-19 related calls each day at (828) 795-1970 or emails at preparedness@apphealth.com.
AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach the health department, call Watauga (828) 264-4995, Ashe (336) 246-9449 or Alleghany (336) 372-5641 anytime and follow the prompts.
For more information, follow AppHealthCare on Facebook or Twitter.
