AppHealthCare is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Alleghany County.
The individual died on Oct. 7, from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their 50s and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information was released about this individual.
Any additional COVID-19 attributed deaths for Alleghany County will be reported on the website dashboard.
“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the family during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said.
The family said, “We cannot think of a better way to honor the life of our loved one than to urge the community to follow guidance and the 3Ws to slow the spread of COVID in our community”. We also continue to encourage the community to take preventive measures.
How to Protect Yourself
- Wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer
- Wait at least 6 feet from others
- Stay home when you’re sick
- Keep distance from others who are sick
- Avoid touching your face
- Avoid crowded areas
- Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, lightswitches, tables and handles.
COVID-19 Symptoms
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms. These include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
For more information related to COVID-19, including local data, visit AppHealthCare’s website here. Our COVID-19 call center is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to take COVID-19 related calls - (828) 795-1970 and you can also email questions to preparedness@apphealth.com.
AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach us, call Watauga (828) 264-4995, Ashe (336) 246-9449 and Alleghany (336) 372-5641 anytime and follow the prompts. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
