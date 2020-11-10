ASHE COUNTY — In its weekly COVID-19 situation update on Friday, Nov. 6, AppHealthCare reported an increase in active cases and quarantines from Oct. 25-31 in Ashe County.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, there are 95 active cases in Ashe according to AppHealthCare, with a further 133 individuals being monitored and a cumulative case count of 656. There has been 13 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ashe County according to AppHealthCare.
“These data points are beginning to trend in the wrong direction and we are continuing to see an increase in cases for Ashe County. The largest percentage of cases are occurring in the 25-49 year old age group,” AppHealthCare’s situation update read.
“The same trend continues with most cases exposed due to close contact with others through living or working closely with others or attending social gatherings. Small gatherings with people outside of immediate household members has contributed to additional exposures. As we get closer to the Thanksgiving and Holiday season, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the fact that this virus is still with us and there are actions we can all take to avoid and lessen our exposure and a potential spike that could overwhelm our healthcare system.”
Outside of Ashe, AppHealthCare has reported 106 active cases and 16 deaths in Watauga County and 50 active cases and one death in Alleghany County. Across the state, there have been 4,660 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
North Carolina had 297,442 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to the NCDHHS. This is more than 17,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
According to AppHealthCare’s situation update, 20 staff members and 41 residents have tested positive at Forest Ridge Assisted Living as of Nov. 6. The outbreak at Forest Ridge has seen seven deaths. Margate Health & Rehab has seen four staff test positive, with two being listed as active.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
North Carolina moved into Phase 3 of the statewide reopening plan beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Phase 3 was scheduled to end Oct. 23, however N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that it would be extended by three weeks, pointing to case numbers’ continued rise.
Large, outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7 percent occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols, while smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30 percent of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.
Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30 percent of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less. Bars may operate outdoors only at 30 percent of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30 percent occupancy.
The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, Cooper noted. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will also be extended.
The statewide mask mandate for everyone over the age of 5 remains in effect, and adults over 65 and those with health risks are still advised to stay home as much as possible, the governor said.
