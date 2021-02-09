ASHE COUNTY — AppHealthCare has updated the COVID-19 information for Ashe and its neighboring counties. Currently, there are 46 active cases with 129 individuals being monitored. The county has totaled a positive case count of 1,935. There have been 40 COVID related deaths thus far.
AppHeathCare has reported 126 active cases in Watauga with a total of 3,890 cases and 28 COVID-19 related deaths. In Alleghany, there are currently 33 active cases, 904 total and only 4 deaths relating to the virus.
North Carolina had 799,279 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 8. according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
According to John Hopkins University & Medicine, COVID cases have reached 106,585,708 globally since the beginning of the pandemic as of Feb. 9. The death total has reached 2,328,383 worldwide.
Ashe has continued to receive COVID-19 vaccines and will give out 200 first doses and 400 second doses in the next allocation.
“Group 1 and Group 2 are eligible for the vaccine now,” said AppHealthCare in their Feb. 5 update. “This includes health care workers with in-person patient contact, long-term care staff and residents — people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, continuing care retirement communities and anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation.”
There are currently 6,753 individuals who are eligible for the vaccine.
As of Feb. 5, there were 2,000 total first doses of the Moderna vaccine received for Ashe County according to AppHealthCare; 200 doses were received in the same week. There were also 1,000 total second doses received, and 260 were administered.
In the latest data update, Ashe County has shifted from red to orange in representation of the spread of the virus. Orange represents substantial community spread while red notes critical spread.
Free testing through appointment at AppHealthCare is offered with a result turnaround time of two to four days. These appointments can be made online or by phone, (828)-795-1970. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Thursday.
The health department is encouraging those interested to fill out a COVID-19 vaccine interest form which can be found on AppHealthCare’s website: www.apphealthcare.com.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
The full text of Executive Order No. 188 may be viewed by visiting https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO188-Extension-of-Modified-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
