Unlike other county conventions which are typically held at the Ashe County Courthouse, 44 members of the Ashe County Democratic party attended the convention through Zoom Video Communications.
The convention began on April 25 at 9 a.m. and routine activities including a moment of silence and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance took place.
In order to participate or speak, attendees were asked to "raise their hand" on Zoom or press *9 if they were participating via phone.
The guidelines for the voting process were also outlined during the meeting by Chairman Ralph Sorrell. For a voice vote, the Chair asked that all participants be unmuted and a vote be called. Participants were asked to either "raise their hand" or press *9 at the appropriate time. Any balloted votes were to be completed through the use of the google ballot form which would be provided in a link within the chat feature on Zoom.
Chairperson Ralph Sorrell welcomed everyone to the convention before a video was played of Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party addressing attendees.
"We are creating an unprecedented grounding in the fight for equality and prosperity and opportunity for all. Together we are working in every county and every zip code for our values, our best days are ahead of us," Goodwin said in the video.
The party's Treasurer's Report was provided in the slideshow which was provided for attendees to partake in during the Zoom conference. According to the report, the party's balance as of April 25 was $5,792.95.
The proposed slate of District and State Convention delegates was presented and included 14 members.
Members selected to serve as delegates were Ralph Sorrell, Anita Greenwood, LeVonda Clouse, Ben Massey, Steve Panella, John Schwinn, Carolyn Weckstrom, Beth Sorrell, Dick Greenwood, Linda Cannata, Darlene Sekerak, Laura Lawson, Jackie Schwinn and Nancy Yamashita.
Both of these conventions are planned to be held virtually through Zoom conferences. The district convention will be held on Saturday, May 16 and the state convention will be held Saturday, June 6.
Sorrell said that since party members will not be able to complete door-to-door canvassing, they plan to complete canvassing through phone banking and would like to have volunteers to complete phone calls in the upcoming weeks.
After all announcements, a video was displayed featuring statewide candidate greetings.
Among these was NC Gov. Roy Cooper.
"I know our family lives and our work lives have been turned upside down by this pandemic and I just want you to know that I am fighting every single day to make sure people get the best healthcare possible, to slow the spread of this virus and try to cushion the economic blow," Cooper said in the video. "What you're doing now, staying home, helping each other and supporting each other is so important."
Jenna Wadsworth who is running for NC Commissioner of Agriculture shared some details about her campaign which includes promoting the legalization of Cannabis, fighting climate change and making investments in rural healthcare and the expansion of broadband access.
"We're going to support our farm workers, the people who pick our food. I believe that they deserve a moral pathway to citizenship and that a truly great America would have already addressed the immigration issue instead of treating it like a pest problem," Wadsworth said.
Incumbent Ray Russell who represents District 93 of the NC House of Representatives, spoke to the audience about public education, rural healthcare and protecting the environment
"I put people first over politics, my office responded to the needs of constituents who for years had had no voice. No matter who you are if you've contacted my office with problems with roads, being out of a job, not getting what you needed from a government agency, looking to jump-start a nonprofit, being taken advantage of by an employer, advocating for a family member troubled, no matter the problem you've got help," Russell said.
Following the video of the statewide candidates, the local Democratic candidates running for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners addressed the audience.
Russell Killen is greatly involved in the community and has served as a member and past-master of Ashe Lodge number 594, President of Ashe Shrine Club and is a member of both Oasis Temple and Jefferson Odd Fellows.
Killen has held jobs since he was 15 years old. He does not have a current agenda in the race for a chair on the BOC, but he feels common sense needs to be used in the decisions affecting Ashe County.
"As most of you know, I've been a licensed auctioneer since 1987. So I hope you will get sold on voting Russell Killen for one of your next Ashe County Commissioners. Thank you very much for your support," Killen said.
Beth Sorrell who is also a candidate in the local BOC race, spoke about how she wants play a part of helping make Ashe County a better place for everybody to live.
Sorrell said through her work and volunteer experiences she has been able to see how people live and she has noticed a lot of people struggling with poverty and having trouble making ends meet.
"Through this virus, it has only highlighted the level of food insecurity that we have here and the shortage of affordable housing and lack of access to healthcare. So as commissioner, my number one priority will be trying to improve the affordable housing situation, create more opportunities for housing and more availability of safe and affordable housing. And I will also focus on healthcare," Sorrell said.
One of the main causes Sorrell would like to get behind is the building of a new facility for the local health department.
James Cain Jr. also shared what he would like to see as far as Ashe County if he were to be elected as a member of the BOC.
He anticipates great levels of socio-economic changes to come to Ashe County as a result of COVID-19.
"We must be prepared to be very flexible about this. During this turbulence, Ashe County residents will need educated, trained and experienced leadership to help make the transition as soon as possible," Cain Jr. said. "And that is one of the reasons that I believe I am the right person at the right time hoping to make the changes necessary to return us to whatever the normal will look like at that time."
While addressing the audience, Cain Jr. shared his extensive certifications. He holds two Bachelor's degrees and two Master's degrees and is also trained, certified and experienced as a Chief Finance Officer and Chief Information Officer at the national level. Cain Jr. also holds 30 years of experience in military and federal government. He has also been a small business owner and operator in Ashe County for the past 13 years.
In closing, Ralph Sorrell said he appreciated those who attended and hopes to see huge turnouts at future meetings since he anticipates a lot of extra work going forward.
