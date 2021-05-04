ASHE COUNTY — As vaccinations continue to be administered, Ashe County stays at a steady 18 active COVID-19 cases with 74 individuals being monitored and no hospitalizations at this time.
In a recent COVID-19 situation update, AppHealthCare reported that 38.1 percent of Ashe County has received at least one dose, while 32.7 percent are fully vaccinated. This falls in line with NCDHHS’s report on North Carolina’s vaccination percentage, one dose totaling to 39.3 percent and full vaccinations reaching 32.8 percent.
AppHealthCare has continued to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the CDC relays caution after an expert panel reviewed data to better understand the risk of the vaccine and its reported side effect of blood clots.
“The CDC and FDA determined the level of risk for blood clots with the J&J vaccine is very low, and they have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19. During the pause, nine additional cases of blood clots were identified, bringing the total number of known cases to 15. This is out of the nearly 7 million people who received the vaccine. The decision to lift the pause is based on experts’ determination that the very small degree of risk associated with its use outweigh the benefits,” said AppHealthCare in a statement.
Ashe County remains in the “yellow” stage with significant impact, according to a COVID-19 state map provided by NCDHHS.
Throughout the counties of Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany, cases have totaled to 7,874 since the beginning of testing. Watauga currently sees 19 active cases with 73 people being monitored and Alleghany has 15 active cases and 61 individuals being monitored. Deaths have reached 80 throughout the three counties while hospitalizations have totaled to 146.
According to NCDHHS, North Carolina has seen a total of 974,319 cases as of noon on May 3. Since the pandemic began, 12,504,937 tests have been completed.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has continued to report on the global pandemic, reporting 153,632,236 cases worldwide as of 8 a.m. on May 4. Global deaths have reached 3,215,270 and around 577,000 of those have been in the U.S. alone.
AppHealthCare continues to encourage residents to receive the vaccine.
“COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open for those who want a vaccine within the age requirements. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16-17 and older and all other vaccines are approved for 18 and older. Vaccine appointments will be added to our website as they are available based on vaccine supply so continue to check back regularly for additional appointments to be added,” said AppHealthCare.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit apphealthcare.com. or call (828)-795-1970.
Ashe Memorial Hospital also encourages everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines in order to slow the spread of the virus. The safety and well-being of the community is their top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.