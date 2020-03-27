JEFFERSON — Students and teachers at Ashe County Schools have been faced with the challenge of ceased face-to-face, traditional instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As all NC K-12 schools are to remain closed until May 15, per Governor Roy Cooper, education will now take on the form of remote learning.
Superintendent Phyllis Yates has continued to relay any updates or additional information concerning the school system through Connect 5 calls each evening.
In her call on March 27, she said instruction will no longer be optional and mandatory instruction will begin on Monday, March 30.
According to Yates, Ashe County Schools' directors have prepared a document containing remote learning information for families.
The document which addresses frequently asked questions and provides suggestions of activities while schools remain closed can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vRPUph1hQYcO_u-jehkCynuCDir8TAkbMHZTs3_SIAwYtK8EWE_gMpK8blHQg0RMZLXvzExwiduhUN-/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p
Yates said in the message that if there isn't an answer listed for a question you would like to be addressed to click on the FAQ tab and then use the “click here” link at the top of the page to ask your question. Someone will then reply to the question within a reasonable amount of time.
All athletic facilities, including elementary, middle and high school sites, will be closed to the public until May 15, as mentioned in Yates previous call on March 24.
"The elementary playgrounds and ball fields are off limits to the public. Please respect this directive," Yates said in the message on March 27.
All updates pertaining to Ashe County Schools and their services can be found on the website at asheschools.org.
