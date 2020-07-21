Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools, along with school and district administrators would like to invite students and parents to participate in an informational session concerning the re-entry plans as well as our new virtual option - Ashe Online.
Whether you plan for face-to-face or remote instruction, ACS is here to help your child have the best learning experience possible. Please join us at one of the following sessions:
Student and Parent Sessions (Online):
Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82731927598... Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m. - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81535236429... Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m. - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81282876055...
Cox, as well as school and district administrators, would like to invite teachers and staff members to participate in informational sessions concerning re-entry plans as well as Ashe Online, our virtual school option. Please join us at one of the following sessions:
Staff Sessions (Online):
Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. - Link to be provided via email to staff members. Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. - Link to be provided via email to staff members.
