It was an unprecedented first day of school on Aug. 17, as Ashe County students returned to school buildings for instruction for the first time since March. Despite additions to the morning routine such as temperature checks and attestation of symptoms, students displayed the same eagerness to return to classrooms and see their teachers as they do each year.
The decision for ACS to reopen all seven school buildings in the district for face-to-face instruction was made following Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to grant North Carolina schools the option of operating under Plan B or C on July 14.
The Ashe County Board of Education finalized its plans for some students to return to school buildings on Aug. 17 with extensive safety measures in place due to COVID-19. The decision was made during a special meeting on Aug. 6 to operate under Plan B, which is a hybrid consisting of two days each week of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction. ACS is also offering a completely virtual option to students called Ashe Online.
For the 2020-21 school year, ACS implemented a 1:1 student device program. This is an initiative to immerse students into a technology-rich instructional environment to ensure graduates will be prepared for the workplace and life after school.
All students, from third grade to seniors, were assigned a Chromebook computer to use both at home and at school for the entire school year after filling out necessary paperwork.
Under Plan B, K-12 students report to school in two groups. Group A is students with last names beginning with A-K and Group B is students with last names beginning with L-Z.
Group A students report to their respective schools on Mondays and Tuesdays for in-person instruction while Group B students attend on Thursdays and Fridays. On the three days each week that students do not report to school facilities, they will participate in remote instruction.
Feedback from Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, along with principals and teachers about the first day of school was positive. The school system thanked students and families for their patience during the unique circumstances associated with education this year.
In a press release by ACS on Aug. 17, they said they are ready to meet the needs of students in new and exciting ways and hope to make this school year the best one yet.
“We are excited to have students back in our buildings and see them online,” Cox said in the release. “We have put in a lot of time and effort to make sure that this year is an excellent year for students. I cannot say enough about the hard work that has been put in by our whole Ashe County Schools team. Last week, we walked each school building to see how inviting our teachers have made learning spaces. We tested out the new safety procedures in place. We witnessed teachers and leaders planning together via Zoom and while social-distancing in person. I am impressed with the collaborative conversations focused on our students.”
Aside from a challenge with technology as the NCEDCloud was down across the state, the school system commented on their Facebook page that the day was off to a good start.
At Westwood Elementary School, Principal Jennifer Holden said the drop-off process went smoothly and they had a lot of help from faculty and staff.
The drop-off process was relatively the same as usual, with all students wearing mandatory face masks while staff also wore masks and face shields. Upon pulling up to the sidewalk in front of the school, staff walked up to vehicles and completed temperature checks and screenings on all students before they were able to exit their vehicles.
Families and parents of younger children were able to walk with them to the front door of the school and were required to wear masks if they chose to do so.
According to Holden, they did have to send two students home who were running a high temperature. She said this did not necessarily mean these students had COVID-19 but they were sent home as a precautionary measure with the best interest of those at school in mind.
Ashe County Middle School Principal Dustin Farmer said that aside from the screening process in the morning, some congestion in hallways and an empty cafeteria, it felt like a normal day at school.
“We were all a bit apprehensive about how things were going to work, but all pleasantly surprised at how prepared we were,” Farmer said. “Most of all, we were just happy to have students back in the building, and believe those who were able to attend were happy to be here. I appreciate all the time spent on the front-end at the district office level, and by all staff members including custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, office staff, specialists, facilitators, administration and of course, our teachers and assistants, that contributed to such a pleasant experience.”
Farmer added that his staff was excited and already looking forward to the next day after the encouraging experience they had on Aug. 17.
