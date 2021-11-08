ASHE COUNTY — As vaccines become available for ages five and up, Ashe County is increasing its percentages and cases continue to plummet.
As of Nov. 8, there were 17 active cases in Ashe, 35 individuals in quarantine, a total of 3,335 cumulative cases and 57 deaths. In Watauga, there were 46 active, 77 in quarantine, a total of 6,061 cases and 39 deaths. Alleghany has nearly reached a case free zone as they had seven active, 13 in quarantine, 1,533 total and seven deaths.
Ashe has continued to remain in the "orange" for the past two weeks, representing a substantial level of community transmission.
In recent news, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the CDC for ages five and up.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who want one within the age requirements. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages five and older and all other vaccines are approved for 18 and older. At this time, we have a limited number of appointments for children ages five to 11 at our AppHealthCare locations beginning Friday, November 5. This is due to the limits on the quantity of vaccine that all providers have currently, but we do expect to continue to receive vaccines consistently each week," said AppHealthCare in their Nov. 5 situation update.
Children five to 11 will receive one-third of a regular dose.
In addition to the new ages, boosters are being administered throughout the county.
Booster doses are now expanded and recommended for individuals who have received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna booster shots six months or more after completion of the initial series for individuals who are:
● 65 years and older
● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
The CDC recommends Johnson & Johson booster shots for those who are 18 years and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Based on CDC recommendations, individuals who are eligible for a booster vaccine may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster.
AppHealthCare offers testing and vaccines at each of their clinic locations. Testing is offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. by drive-thru. Vaccines are offered Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. by walk-in or appointment. To schedule an appointment, call AppHealthCare's COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970.
On Nov. 10, each Ashe County elementary school will offer an appointment only vaccine clinic at their respective locations from 1 to 3 p.m. for students aged five to 11. The clinics will be held for Ashe students only. To make an appointment, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
The Board of Education recently voted to make masks optional in all Ashe County Schools beginning with the high schools and middle school on Nov. 8 and with the elementary schools on Nov. 29. Ashe County does not currently have a mask mandate in place.
Ashe currently stands with a vaccination rate of 53 percent including fully or partially vaccinated individuals. 47 percent remain unvaccinated and 17 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70.
Changes from Oct. 29 include a decrease in cases, positivity rates and testing.
New cases have dropped from 25 to 12, the positivity rate as lessened from 7.02 percent to 3.82 percent and tests have decreased from 356 to 314.
NCDHHS reported that as of Nov. 8, there have been 1,494,278 total cases in North Carolina since testing began. There were 1,040 individuals hospitalized as of Nov. 8.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there have been been 249,743,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, including 5,047,652 deaths as of Nov. 8. WHO also stated that 7,084,921,786 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call AppHealthCare at (336) 246-9449.
