ASHE COUNTY — With a drop in COVID-19 cases, Ashe County has 22 active cases with 95 individuals being actively monitored. The death toll has stayed at a steady 44 and the total number of cases have reached 2000.
AppHealthCare has reported 100 active cases in Watauga County with 93 being monitored. In Alleghany, there are only 8 active cases and 11 individuals being monitored. Watauga has had a total of 4091 cases while Alleghany has had 930.
As of noon on Feb. 22, North Carolina has totaled 844,770 COVID-19 cases. 9,964,355 tests have been completed according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Worldwide, 111,845,517 cases have been reported by John Hopkins University & Medicine. Deaths have totaled 2,477,062 with about 500,000 of those being in the United States.
Due to inclement weather, AppHealthCare experienced a delay in vaccine shipments the week of Feb. 15.
“This week we have experienced delays in our vaccine shipments due to weather and shipping delays out of our control. Unfortunately, this has forced us to reschedule appointments, and we apologize for this inconvenience as we know so many are eager to receive their vaccine. We will now administer doses allocated for this week and next week’s allocation amounts by March 1. We will continue to work diligently and efficiently to get shots in arms. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,” said Jennifer Greene, health director at AppHealthCare.
Nine hundred first doses were allocated in Ashe County the week of Feb. 15. The second doses received came in a shipment of 500. In total, there have been 2,200 first doses administered and 1,220 second doses administered.
There are 2,628 people eligible for the vaccine as of Feb. 19 according to AppHealthCare.
Free testing through appointment at AppHealthCare is offered with a result turnaround time of two to four days. These appointments can be made online or by phone, (828)-795-1970. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Thursday.
The health department is encouraging those interested to fill out a COVID-19 vaccine interest form which can be found on AppHealthCare’s website: www.apphealthcare.com.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
The full text of Executive Order No. 188 may be viewed by visiting https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO188-Extension-of-Modified-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
