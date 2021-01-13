WEST JEFFERSON — Due to an unfortunate exposure to COVID-19, the Ashe County Lady Huskies varsity basketball team has been quarantined following their win against Starmount on Jan. 7. The JV team has also had to reschedule their games due to the situation.
Athletic Director David Koontz said that the girls came in contact with a Starmount player who tested positive for the virus. The player's symptoms began on Saturday, Jan. 9 and the team was contacted the next day. Due to the health department's regulations, close contact is considered physical contact, no matter how long it's for.
"After reviewing the game footage, the player was on the court for most of the time," said Koontz. "Five girl's teams have been quarantined including our own."
Wilkes Central, Starmount, Elkin, North Wilkes and Ashe have been placed in quarantine so far.
Koontz expressed how unfortunate the situation is and how the team is handling the news.
"It was unfortunate. We've been doing everthing right: wearing masks and everything, but this is where we are," Koontz said. "We're looking forward to being back with more sports, including the men's soccer team beginning practice."
The girls are set to return to the court on Jan. 22.
