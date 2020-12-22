JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital administered its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to its frontline health care workers on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The hospital received 300 doses of the vaccine, which received an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec.18.
“As coronavirus rates continue to rise, we have been anxiously waiting to receive the vaccine,” said Brian Yates, chief executive officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “I’m ecstatic to see our frontline health care heroes receive their first doses of the vaccine. These team members and our essential workers have gone above and beyond to save lives. This is the first step in protecting our team members and ensuring that we continue to provide great care to keep our community well.”
Dr. Charles Jones, a general surgeon, was the first Ashe Memorial Hospital employee to receive the vaccine.
“It’s exciting,” Jones said. “It’s safe and effective; and this is what we need to do as a nation to protect each other and the community. This vaccine is critically important for the hospital, the community, the state and the nation. I’m willing to do my duty and do what the hospital needs me to do.”
During the course of the day, AMH distributed vaccines to a number of physicians and nurses who had been patiently waiting for the vaccine’s arrival.
“I’m very excited and grateful to have this opportunity,” said Steve Cornett, a registered nurse for medical surgery. “Hopefully life will begin to return to normal.”
AMH will continue giving out its initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next couple weeks.
Following the first dose, recipients will receive a second dose 28 days later.
At this time, the vaccine is only available for Ashe Memorial’s employees, physicians and auxiliary and contract staff. The hospital is following all of the Tier 1 guidelines relating to the vaccine.
“We anticipate it will take some time before the vaccine is widely distributed,” said Yates. “That is why, it’s important to continue to be vigilant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.
“This is an exciting time and hopefully this is going to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”
