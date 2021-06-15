ASHE COUNTY — AppHealthCare has recorded two new COVID-19 deaths in Ashe County as of June 15, totaling the number of deaths at 46.
As of June 16, there were seven active cases in Ashe County, two active cases in Alleghany and 10 active cases in Watauga. In total, Ashe has seen 2,266 cumulative cases since testing for the virus began. Alleghany has the lowest of the three counties with 1,066 and Watauga has the highest with 4,744.
Currently, 11 individuals are being actively monitored in Ashe. None are being monitored in Alleghany and only one is being monitored in Watauga.
With the two deaths, Ashe County has posted the most fatalities in the three counties with 46. Watauga trailed behind with 31 and Alleghany has remained at a low five.
The report of the two deaths comes just as the county reaches 39 percent fully vaccinated. Forty-two percent of the population has received at least one dose.
In a recent June 11 situation update provided by AppHealthCare, it stated that cases have declined in recent weeks aside from two individuals in the Ashe County Detention Center. The last positive test result was recorded on June 7.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, we encourage everyone to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We have protocols in place to ensure that we are able to meet the needs of our patients and our community, and masks are still required throughout the facility at this time,” said Ashe Memorial Hospital in a statement.
Ashe has steadily remained in the “light yellow” stage with moderate impact. Only nine counties in North Carolina are in “green” which records low impact.
A of noon on June 14, North Carolina has reported 1,008,926 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The World Heath Organization reported that there have been 175,847,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally as of 11 a.m. on June 15. This also includes 3,807,276 worldwide deaths.
As of June 14, the WHO reported that 2,187,874,534 vaccine doses have been administered.
