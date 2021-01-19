ASHE COUNTY — As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, there were 85 active cases in Ashe according to AppHealthCare, with a further 250 individuals being monitored and a cumulative case count of 1,759. There has been 40 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ashe County according to AppHealthCare.
Outside of Ashe, AppHealthCare has reported 150 active cases and 27 deaths in Watauga County and 24 active cases and four deaths in Alleghany County. Across the state, there have been 8,139 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 19.
North Carolina had 684,497 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is more than 48,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
On Jan. 14, NC DHHS announced changes to the priority groups for vaccine distribution. AppHealthCare is following these groups for its counties. Right now Group 1 and Group 2 are eligible for vaccine which includes health care workers with in-person patient contact, long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, continuing care retirement communities and anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation.
The next phase will be Phase 3, which is essential frontline workers.
AppHealthCare added that there is no specific timeline for when it will move through each of the phases.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
In a media briefing on Jan. 6, NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three-week extension of the Modified Stay at Home Order which was originally set to expire Friday, Jan. 8. The order will now last through Jan. 29.
The full text of Executive Order No. 188 may be viewed by visiting https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO188-Extension-of-Modified-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.