ASHE COUNTY — As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, there were 147 active cases in Ashe according to AppHealthCare, with a further 241 individuals being monitored and a cumulative case count of 1,655. There has been 37 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ashe County according to AppHealthCare.
Outside of Ashe, AppHealthCare has reported 203 active cases and 24 deaths in Watauga County and 39 active cases and four deaths in Alleghany County. Across the state, there have been 7,638 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 12.
North Carolina had 635,975 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is more than 60,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
According to information found on its website, AppHealthCare is currently in Phase 1b Group 1 of vaccine distribution right now. This means that individuals who are 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation, are eligible for the vaccine. Those who are eligible for vaccine in Phase 1a are still eligible for vaccine now.
The next phase will be Phase 2, which includes adults at high risk of exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.
AppHealthCare added that there is no specific timeline for when it will move through each of the phases.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
In a media briefing on Jan. 6, NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three-week extension of the Modified Stay at Home Order which was originally set to expire Friday, Jan. 8. The order will now last through Jan. 29.
The full text of Executive Order No. 188 may be viewed by visiting https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO188-Extension-of-Modified-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
