ASHE COUNTY — As cases begin to fluctuate, Ashe sees 33 active cases as of Nov. 29, lowering from 37 in the week of Nov. 22.
According to AppHealthCare on Nov. 29, Ashe had a total of 66 individuals in quarantine 62 deaths and a cumulative total of 3,450 cases since testing began. Alleghany has taken the lead in active cases with 43, 51 in quarantine, seven deaths and a total of 1,692. Watauga had 31 active cases on Nov. 29, 43 in quarantine, 40 deaths and 6,209 total cases.
Ashe County Schools reported on Nov. 23 that they had seven students positive with COVID-19 and 29 in quarantine.
54 percent of Ashe's population is fully or partially vaccinated, leaving 46 percent unvaccinated and 16 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70. 14,501 vaccines have been administered by AppHealthCare alone in the county as of Nov. 18.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer vaccines and tests at each of their clinic locations. To receive a test by drive thru, visit AppHealthCare Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Vaccines are offered by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 call center at (828) 795-1970.
Boosters are continuing to roll out for:
● 65 years and older
● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
If you get vaccinated, your risk of infection is about 3.5 times lower, your risk of getting ill from COVID is over 8 times lower, and your risk of hospitalization or death is about 25 times lower, according to AppHealthCare.
NCDHHS reported on Nov. 29 that there has been a total of 1,532,250 cases since testing began.
The World Health Organization reported on Nov. 29 that there have been there have been 260,867,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,200,267 deaths worldwide. They also reported on Nov. 25 that a total of 7,702,859,718 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe location at (336) 246-9449.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.