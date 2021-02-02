ASHE COUNTY — With an update from AppHealthCare, there are 50 active cases of COVID-19 in Ashe County as of Tuesday, Feb. 2. There are 130 individuals being actively monitored. There have been 1,893 cumulative cases thus far.
In neighboring counties, AppHealthCare has reported 119 active cases in Watauga with 3,784 cases total and 27 COVID-19 related deaths. Alleghany county has 29 active cases and a total of 884 cases. There have been only four deaths in Alleghany related to the virus.
North Carolina had 764,228 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on Feb. 2. according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is nearly 37,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
AppHealthCare is currently in Phase 2.
“This has been a very difficult year for so many dealing with this virus and the impacts it has had on everyone’s daily lives. With vaccine being administered, this will be our best tool to slow the spread of the virus and fight this pandemic but it will take some time to get everyone vaccinated since we have limited amounts of vaccine. We are working very hard to get vaccine out to the community as quickly and efficiently as possible but with small amounts of vaccine, we are limited to the number we can vaccinate week to week. We appreciate everyone’s patience and are hopeful we will receive more vaccine in the coming weeks,” said Jennifer Greene, health director at AppHealthCare.
AppHealthCare added that there is no specific timeline for when it will move through each of the phases.
AppHealthCare provides information about the number of vaccine doses administered in each county.
As of Jan. 29, there were 1,800 total first doses of the Moderna vaccine received for Ashe County according to the data for Ashe. All of those doses administered. Also according to the dat, there were 500 second doses received by Ashe County with 70 total second doses administered.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
The full text of Executive Order No. 188 may be viewed by visiting https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO188-Extension-of-Modified-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.