ASHE COUNTY — As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, there were 60 active cases in Ashe according to AppHealthCare, with a further 258 individuals being monitored and a cumulative case count of 1,832. There has been 40 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ashe County according to AppHealthCare.
Outside of Ashe, AppHealthCare has reported 153 active cases and 27 deaths in Watauga County and 31 active cases and four deaths in Alleghany County. Across the state, there have been 8,776 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 26.
North Carolina had 727,423 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is more than 42,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
AppHealthCare is currently in Phase 2.
“The active groups for vaccine distribution are Group 1 Health Care Workers and Long Term Care Staff and Residents and Group 2 Older Adults age 65 or older, regardless of health status or living situation,” said AppHealthCare in a statement on its website. “These groups are eligible to receive vaccine. It is important to note we have less vaccine quantities than we do individuals who qualify for vaccine now.”
AppHealthCare added that there is no specific timeline for when it will move through each of the phases.
AppHealthCare provides information about the number of vaccine doses administered in each county.
According to the data for Ashe County, as of Jan. 21, there were 1,800 total first doses of the Moderna vaccine received for Ashe County. There were 1,690 total doses administered. Also according to the data, as of Jan. 21, there were 500 second doses received by Ashe County with 35 total second doses administered.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
In a media briefing on Jan. 6, NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three-week extension of the Modified Stay at Home Order which was originally set to expire Friday, Jan. 8. The order will now last through Jan. 29.
The full text of Executive Order No. 188 may be viewed by visiting https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO188-Extension-of-Modified-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.