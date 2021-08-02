ASHE COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to begin reaching towards another peak, Ashe County finds itself with 36 active cases as of Aug. 2, 40 individuals being monitored, 47 cumulative deaths and a total of 2363 positive cases since testing began.
In neighboring counties, Avery has remained with the lowest numbers in comparison to both Ashe and Watauga. As of noon on Aug. 2, Avery had three active cases, four individuals being monitored, five deaths and a total of 1086 positive cases cumulatively. Watauga has had the highest of the three with 4,850 total positive cases, 30 active, 65 individuals being monitored and 32 deaths.
AppHealthCare continues to release situation updates for the three counties every Friday and on July 30, they issued a statement saying that Ashe County has a high level of community transmission, moving from “yellow” to “red.” They also stated that Ashe’s positivity rate by week has moved up to 13.18 percent from the week of July 18 to July 24.
Currently, there is an active outbreak at Grassy Creek Farm in the agricultural setting. There are six active cases in the outbreak and 13 total cumulative.
Also in the July 30 situation update, AppHealthCare reported that 41,024 vaccines have been administered by their organization alone.
“Get vaccinated to protect yourself against COVID-19 and variants. With the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates. The vaccines are working like they should. They are helping prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission occurring around the country. Most vaccinated people are protected from the virus. Breakthrough cases occur in only a small proportion of vaccinated people and the vast majority are avoiding serious illness, hospitalization, or death. If you get vaccinated, your risk of infection is about 3.5 times lower, your risk of getting ill from COVID is over 8 times lower, and your risk of hospitalization or death is about 25 times lower,” said AppHealthCare in a statement.
AppHealthCare also reported that 42 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated, three percent is partially vaccinated and 55 percent remains.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, schedule an appointment by calling AppHealthCare at (336) 246-9449 or by walk-in Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clinics are located in all three counties. Visit apphealthcare.com for more information on vaccinations and testing.
As of noon on Aug. 2, North Carolina reached 1,056,699 total cases, 2,190 being reported just that day, according to NCDHHS. There are currently 1,359 individuals hospitalized in NC and over 14.4. million tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic.
The World Heath Organization (WHO) has continued to report globally on the coronavirus pandemic and as of 11 a.m. on Aug. 2, 198,234,951 positive cases have been confirmed globally. Of those cases, over 4.2 million have caused COVID-19 related deaths. As of July 29, the WHO reported that 3.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
The Americas are taking the lead in the global pandemic with 77.3 million confirmed cases, Europe in second with 60.2 million and South-East Asia next with 38.4 million.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, AppHealthCare recommends getting tested. Testing is free through the organization.
