ASHE COUNTY — As vaccinations for ages five and up continue to roll out, Ashe County is seeing a small surge in cases, moving from 21 active on Nov. 15 to 37 active as of Nov. 22.
Ashe currently stands with a cumulative total of 3,409 positive cases, 37 active, 80 individuals directed to quarantine and a new total of 61 deaths, four of those being reported during the week of Nov. 15. As of Nov. 22, Watauga had 46 active, 96 in quarantine, a total of 6,173 cases and 40 deaths. Alleghany has taken the lead with 60 active, 30 in quarantine. Alleghany currently has the lowest total of 1,649 cases overall and seven deaths.
Ashe is continuing to stay in the “red” which represents a high level of community transmission along with its neighboring counties.
54 percent of the county’s population is partially or fully vaccinated according to AppHealthCare’s Nov. 19 situation update. 46 percent remain unvaccinated and 16 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70.
Ages five to 11 have seen a large increase in vaccinations, rising to 8 percent. Ages 12-17 are 29 percent vaccinated, 18-24 are at 45 percent, 25-49 are 52 percent vaccinated, 50-64 stand at 62 percent, 65-74 are at 73 percent and ages 75 and up are 77 percent vaccinated.
Since AppHealthCare’s Nov. 12 update, 27 new cases have been reported which is lower as 35 new cases were reported during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. The positivity rate has dropped from Nov. 12 from 10.87 percent to 7.18 percent. The demand for testing has risen from 322 to 376.
AppHealthCare has administered 14,501 vaccines in Ashe County as of Nov. 18.
Testing and vaccinations are being offered at each of AppHealthCare’s clinics. For testing by drive-thru, visit a clinic Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Vaccinations are offered by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To lessen your wait time, call (828) 795-1970 for an appointment.
Boosters are available for:
● 65 years and older
● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
“We are expecting eligibility of booster doses to be expanded. On Nov. 19, the FDA granted emergency use authorization and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended boosters for individuals who are 18 years or older that have previously received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine when it has been six months or more since completing the initial series. The CDC is expected to make a final decision about this change very soon.” said AppHealthCare in their situation update.
NDHHS reported on Nov. 22 that there has been a total of 1,502,471 positive cases in North Carolina. Also as of Nov. 22, 1,055 of the state’s citizens were hospitalized.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Nov. 22 that there have been 256,966,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,151,643 deaths worldwide. They also reported that a total of 7,370,902,499 vaccine doses have been administered as of Nov. 18.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, testing and vaccines, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
