ASHE COUNTY — As vaccinations begin to be administrated for ages five and up, Ashe County has seen a small increase in active cases.
As of Nov. 15, Ashe had 21 active cases, jumping from 17 active on Nov. 8. Ashe stands with 42 individuals in quarantine, 3,358 total cumulatively and has seen 57 deaths. Alleghany recently jumped to 31 active as of Nov. 15 with 21 in quarantine, a total of 1,563 cases overall and seven cases. Watauga had a total of 40 active on Nov. 15, 91 in quarantine, a cumulative total of 6,120 cases and 40 deaths.
Ashe has moved from "orange" to "red" in since Nov. 5, representing a high level of community transmission.
Vaccines have continued to roll out and ages five to 11 have now reached 2 percent of the age population. 14,147 vaccines have been administered by AppHealthCare alone in Ashe County.
AppHealthCare stated that they have a limited number of appointments for children ages five and older at each of their clinic locations. The quantity of vaccine that all providers have are currently limited, but they do expect to continue to receive vaccine doses consistently each week.
Vaccines for all other ages are offered Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. by appointment or walk-in. To make an appointment, call (828) 795-1970 to lessen your wait time. Testing is also offered through AppHealthCare Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by drive through at each of their clinic locations.
Boosters are available for:
● 65 years and older
● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Additional doses are also being administered for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
"This is for individuals who have already received a first and second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and who have a moderately or severely compromised immune system such as individuals who are undergoing cancer treatment, have had an organ transplant, are actively taking medications that suppress their immune system, have advanced or untreated HIV infection, or have another moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency condition. Before receiving an additional dose, individuals will need to complete an attestation form stating they are eligible under the current criteria," said AppHealthCare.
Ashe currently has 53 percent of the population fully or partially vaccinated. 47 percent remains unvaccinated and 17 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70.
Since AppHealthCare's Nov. 5 situation update, new cases have risen from 15 to 32 new, the positivity rate has increased from 4.75 percent to 10.13 percent and tests administered has stayed the same at 316.
NCDHHS reported on Nov. 15 that North Carolina has seen a total of 1,506,576 positive cases since testing began.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Nov. 15 that there have been 253,163,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,098,174 deaths worldwide. They also reported as of Nov. 11 that there have been 7,160,396,495 vaccine doses total administered.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
