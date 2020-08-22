RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 151,912 as of 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 2,494 people have died from the virus statewide.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. It is the first, and to date only, death related to COVID-19 in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga.
On Aug. 22 AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 18. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 183 for Ashe County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 153,641 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 996 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon Aug. 22. NCDHHS also reported 2,521 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 5,660,719 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 6 p.m. on Aug. 22. The university also reported that there have been 176,070 deaths in the U.S. and 801,629 deaths and over 23 million confirmed cases globally.
AppHealthCare includes in its weekly situation reports key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
According to AppHealthCare, the turnaround time for testing ranges from seven to 10 days, with most tests being returned between seven and eight days.
NCDHHS reported on Aug. 22 that 2,052,118 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
In Ashe, data released by AppHealthCare showed that RHA Group Home has 2 residents and 2 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Aug. 22, 32 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 24 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
444 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 192 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.