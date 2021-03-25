RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 25 that all adults 16 and older in North Carolina will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 7.
"It varies in different localities, but our overall success has been good in the states ready to open vaccine access to more adults," Cooper said. "We've been faster and have gotten more supply than we've anticipated."
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for 16 and 17 years old.
Cooper said he was pleased the state could open up the vaccine to all eligible adults well before a May 1 goal that President Joe Biden challenged states to meet earlier in March.
The governor also announced the rest of Phase 4 will be eligible for a vaccine starting March 31. Originally those in Phase 4 were set to become eligible on April 7.
That group includes a range of essential workers identified by the federal government such as people working in retail businesses energy plants banking, financial services, construction hotel sanitation public infrastructure and others. It also includes those who live in certain congregate settings like university residence halls.
"We're not there yet, but in the next couple of months, we'll have enough supply for everyone who wants a vaccine," Cooper said. "When that happens, each of us is going to have to talk with our friends and family who are hesitating about getting vaccinated and convince them to do it, because the vaccine is our path to recovery. It is the road to normalcy."
Cooper said once a significant portion of the North Carolina population is vaccinated, fewer COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed.
Mandy Cohen, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the goal is to get as many North Carolinians vaccinated before thinking about lifting more restrictions.
"We have to remember the wild card in all of this is that the virus changes," Cohen said. "We have variants already. It is likely that this virus will change more. Those are the kinds of things that we need to take into consideration as we think about what the future holds but what I can say is getting a vaccine is our way out of this pandemic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.