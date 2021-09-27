ASHE COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to take a fall, Ashe County sees a decline from 60 to 44 active in just a week.
AppHealthCare reported that there are 44 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 27 along with 79 individuals directed to quarantine. This raises Ashe's cumulative total of 3,370 positive cases since testing began. There have been 55 deaths total in the county.
Alleghany stands with 24 active cases and 41 in quarantine as of Sept. 27. Their total number is now 1,589 along with six deaths. Watauga has 80 active, 138 in quarantine, a total of 6,065 and 37 deaths.
In AppHealthCare's Sept. 24 situation update, Ashe County still remains in the "red" representing a high level of community transmission.
From the Sept. 17 update, Ashe has seen a rise of 117 new cases, previously 85, a higher positivity rate of 15.92 percent, previously 13.06 percent and a higher demand for testing, seeing 735 new tests.
51 percent of the county is currently or partially vaccinated with 49 percent left unvaccinated. 19 percent is left to reach the goal of 70. For ages 12-17, the vaccination rate is 28 percent, for 18-24 it is 41 percent, 25-49 is at 50 percent, 50-64 is 60 percent, 65-74 is at 72 percent and ages 75 and up is at 75 percent. 13,566 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ashe by AppHealthCare alone as of Sept. 24.
AppHealthCare offers COVID-19 testing by drive-thru Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The also offer vaccines by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
"We hope to begin administering booster doses on Monday, Sept. 27 by appointment. If you are interested in receiving a booster and meet the criteria, you can schedule an appointment with us Monday through Friday by calling (828) 795-1970. We are also planning to have some larger community clinics where we will offer boosters. Once the details are confirmed, we will communicate that information." said AppHealthCare in their update.
Booster doses are now recommended for some groups of people. The CDC recommends Pfizer boosters six months after completion of the second dose for:
● Older adults age 65+ and residents living in long-term care facilities,
● Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions,
● Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should, consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider, and
● Adults ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks.
At the time of publication, boosters are not yet available for those who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. More information is expected soon through AppHealthCare.
The NCDHHS has reported a total of 1,382,231 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in North Carolina. More than 17.5 million tests have been completed in the state. As of 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, 3,012 individuals were hospitalized.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Sept. 27 that there has been a total of 231.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally along with 4.7 million deaths. They also reported that over 5.92 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
To learn more about the pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com. To schedule a vaccine or test visit AppHealthCare's website or call (336) 246-9449.
