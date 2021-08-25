ASHE COUNTY — The 2021-22 school year has kicked off with a rocky start as nearly 260 total individuals, both students and staff, are currently out of school due to positive testing and quarantine.
According to Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, 40 positive tests came back among students with 74 being quarantined in the first week of school beginning Aug. 16. In addition, one staff member tested positive and seven are quarantined.
As of Friday, Aug. 20, one more staff tested positive, two were quarantined, an additional 17 students contracted the virus and 71 more were quarantined. 42 students are now awaiting test results.
The ACHS football team recently announced cancellations to Friday night football for two weeks, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. Eight athletes tested positive at ACHS and 1 athlete tested positive at the middle school.
Cox said that outside of football, the positive cases are results of outside of school activities with the possible exception of one, which is yet to be confirmed.
Ashe County Schools is currently working on a webpage that will account for current and upcoming case numbers. No release date for the website has been released.
