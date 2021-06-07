ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County has continued to see a decrease in COVID-19 as cases stay at a steady total of two active cases, adding to the cumulative total of 2257. As of June 7, 12 individuals are being actively monitored.
Ashe County is currently sitting in “light yellow” according to AppHealthCare which symbolizes moderate impact.
In neighboring Watauga and Alleghany counties, active cases are below 10 with three in Alleghany and five in Watauga. Alleghany has the lowest positive case count with a total of 1,064 and Watauga has the highest with 4,737 total cases. COVID-19 related deaths have totaled 80 among all three counties. No one in Alleghany is currently being monitored, however there are five in Watauga.
The state of North Carolina has a combined total of 1,005,966 cumulative cases as of noon on June 7 according to NCDHHS. More than 13 million tests have been completed. In vaccinations, 44 percent of the population have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 40 percent have been fully vaccinated. Around 4.2 million first doses have been given and 3.8 doses have been administered. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered with 310,859 doses.
According to the World Health Organization, there have been 173,005,553 confirmed cases across the world as of June 7. And, 33,027,212 of those cases have been reported in the United States. Deaths have totaled 3,727,605 and 368,456 new cases have been reported. As of June 5, WHO reported 1,900,955,505 vaccine doses have been administered.
In Ashe County, 41.4 percent have been partially vaccinated and 38 percent have been fully vaccinated.
AppHealthCare is currently offering pop-up vaccinations, which are intended to provide more access to vaccines and reduce transportation, technology and geographic barriers. The events can be set up at different businesses, community agencies, existing events and more. The pop-up vaccination clinic interest form is available on AppHealthCare’s website, www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations/.
Vaccinations are currently eligible for ages 12 and up with Pfizer being approved up to age 12 and all other vaccines being approved for ages 18 and up.
AppHealthCare is continuing to encourage vaccinations and the following of current COVID-19 guidelines. Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks, but those who are not are still highly encouraged to wear them.
To schedule a test or a vaccine, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 795-1970.
