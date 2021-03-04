Below is a comprehensive list compiled to help readers find when and where they can sign up for a vaccine as well as common questions about the COVDI-19 vaccine. This guide will be updated as more information and guidance is released from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Who can currently get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Per guidelines from NCDHHS, North Carolina is currently in the first three phases of those who can receive vaccines. Phase 3 started in full on March 3. Here are the people eligible for vaccines in each phase currently open:
Phase 1:
- Health care workers with in-person patient contact
- Long-term care staff and residents — people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communitiesMore information on Phase 1 can be found here.
Phase 2:
- Anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation
- More information on Phase 2 can be found here.
Phase 3:
Teachers
Teacher assistants
Student and substitute teachers
Special education teachers and therapists
School and district administrators
School transportation drivers
Food service workers
School support staff (e.g., guidance counselors, social workers, speech language pathologists)
Custodial and maintenance staff
Media & IT specialists
School safety personnel
Librarians
School administrative staff
Instructional support staff
School nurses
Frontline essential workers who work in-person in one of the eight sectors listed below:
Critical Manufacturing
Education
Essential Goods
Food and Agriculture
Government and Community Services
Health Care and Public Health
Public Safety
Transportation
More information on Phase 3 can be found here.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 2 that certain members in Phase 4 will be eligible to receive their vaccine on March 24 beginning with people with high-risk medical conditions including intellectual and developmental disabilities such as dDown syndrome, and neurologic conditions such as dementia. It also includes people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated. More information on Phase 4 can be found here.
What vaccines are currently available in North Carolina?
North Carolina currently has three available vaccines for people to take, according to NCDHHS. The newest one — the Johnson and Johnson vaccine — started to arrive in the state on March 3 after the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Feb. 27.
Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Pfizer, Inc., and BioNTech. The vaccine is administered in two shots with 21 days in between.
According to the FDA, the vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on Dec. 11 after an analysis of 36,523 participants in a clinic trial that was made up of mostly United States residents. Among those who participated in the trial, 18,198 received the vaccine and 18,325 received saline placebo
The vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among those in the clinical trial. There were eight COVID-19 cases in the vaccine group and 162 COVID-19 cases in the placebo group during the clinical. Of these 170 COVID-19 cases, one in the vaccine group and three in the placebo group were classified as severe, according to the FDA.
Some of the most common side effects, which typically lasted several days, include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever. The FDA reports that most people who reported side effects did so after the second dose.
Moderna Vaccine
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was created by ModernaTX, Inc. The vaccine is administered in two shots with 28 days in between.
According to the FDA, the vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on Dec. 18 after an analysis of 28,207 participants in a clinical trial. Among those in the clinical trial, 14,134 received the vaccine and 14,073 received placebo. The Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease among these clinical trial participants.
In the trial, 11 cases of COVID-19 were in the vaccine group and 185 cases in the placebo group. Of the 196 covid-19 cases, the FDA reports 0 in the vaccine group and 30 in the placebo group were classified as serere. One severe case was identified in the vaccine group after the analysis (and not included among the 196 cases) and was awaiting confirmation at the time the FDA review was conducted, according to the FDA.
The FDA reported that the most common side effects, which typically last several days, are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever. The FDA reports that most people who reported side effects did so after the second dose.
Johnson and Johnson (Janssen)
The Johnson and Johnson — or Janssen — COVID-19 vaccine was created by Janssen Biotech Inc., a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine is administered with only one shot, according to the FDA.
According to the FDA, the vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on Feb. 27 after an analysis of 39,321 participants in a clinical trial conducted in South Africa, certain countries in South America, Mexico and the United States. Among these participants, 19,630 received the vaccine and 19,691 received placebo.
The FDA reports the vaccine was approximately 67 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 66 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical disease at least 28 days after vaccination. The vaccine was approximately 77 percent effective in preventing severe or critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85 percent effective in preventing severe or critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.
There were 116 COVID-19 cases in the vaccine group and 348 COVID-19 cases in the placebo group that occurred at least 14 days after vaccination. Sixty-six cases occurred in the vaccine group and 193 cases occurred in the placebo group at least 28 days after vaccination.
The FDA reports the most common side effects are pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of those side effects occurred within one to two days following vaccination and were mild to moderate in severity and lasted one to two days.
Can you receive one shot of the Moderna vaccine and one shot of the Pfizer vaccine?
The FDA reports there is no data available on the interchangeability of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with other COVID-19 vaccines, including the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. According to the FDA, if you receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you should receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine as well. Same with the Moderna vaccine.
Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?
There are currently five providers of the COVID-19 vaccine in Watauga County:
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System
AppHealthCare
High Country Community Health
Boone Drugs
Appalachian State University
Walgreens is also providing COVID-19 vaccines through the federal government.
Those who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can fill out the AppHealthCare COVID-19 vaccine interest form here. Once AppHealthCare has the information, the agency will reach out by email or phone to schedule an appointment when it is your turn. Each form submission is time stamped so AppHealthCare can go in chronological order of when someone completed the form and reach out to them to schedule their appointment based on who is eligible for a vaccine.
People can also fill out this form from ARHS to see if they are eligible and to schedule an appointment.
Boone Drugs held its first vaccination clinic on March 4. More information on vaccines from Boone Drugs can be found here.
Appalachian State University is hosting its first vaccine clinic on March 11. The university stated it will email faculty and staff when it is time to schedule their appointment. The university will use the information provided by Human Resources, employees and all divisions to determine who currently falls into each phase of the rollout.
