WEST JEFFERSON — Earlier this spring, LifeStore Bank challenged its customers to make the switch from traditional paper statements to online statements. While switching to online statements holds a variety of benefits to the customer, the financial institution provided yet another reason to make the switch, LifeStore pledged to donate to help with hunger relief for each statement switched.
Online statements make banking more convenient, take away the worry associated with picking up the mail, the need to social distance and the fear of mailbox theft is removed with online statements. Plus, it’s good to know you’re saving trees too.
The need has never been greater to help people in the community, as food banks report record demands. This donation will assist in purchasing food and improving the refrigeration units at the Ashe County Sharing Center.
“We want to thank all of our customers who 'made the switch' and contributed toward supporting this agency who has continued their commitment to take care of our community by providing food to those in need throughout these challenging times,” said Martin Little, LifeStore Market President for Ashe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.