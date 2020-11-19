WEST JEFFERSON — The CVS Pharmacy in West Jefferson has closed its doors for the time being after staff members were exposed to COVID-19, according to AppHealthCare.
"We can confirm there have been COVID-19 exposures among employees of CVS in West Jefferson," AppHealthCare Director of Communications and Compliance Melissa Bracey said. "Positive employees are isolated and close contacts are in quarantine. We are offering public health guidance and recommendations for infection control and cleaning/disinfecting to prevent additional spread. CVS made the decision to close their operation and we commend them for taking steps to protect their employees and customers."
A sign on the front door notes the store's closure is temporary while cleaning and maintenance is done inside, but the drive-thru pharmacy is still open for business.
CVS did not respond when Ashe Post & Times reached out for comment.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
