Ashe County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to think ahead and make plans to care for their pets and livestock should they become unable to do so themselves due to COVID-19.
We know how important pets and livestock are to the people of this community. Our pets are part of our families and, for many, our livestock are an important source of income. The time to start thinking about who can care for our pets or livestock is now, before we are sick or quarantined.
Start now by reaching out to neighbors, friends and extended family to discuss a plan for how they might be able to help you care for your animals should you need them to and how you might be able to help them should the need arise. It may seem unnecessary to start thinking of this stuff today, while you’re healthy. It may even seem a little paranoid or ‘silly’ having these conversations with friends or family, but if you find yourself in an emergency situation, having the proper plans in place and supplies already packed will be a huge benefit to your pets and those you’ve trusted to care for them.
A pet emergency care kit should include:
- Name and contact information for those that are able to help
- Food and treats for up to four weeks
- A leash and harness (if applicable)
- Toys, a bed, and blankets
- A crate or carrier to transport your pet
- Vaccination records and contact information for your veterinary clinic
- Collars with ID tags (and remember to update your pet's microchip information)
- Medications and prescriptions with instructions
At this time there’s no evidence that people can get COVID-19 from pets. The best place for your animal is inside the home they know and love. If you become ill but are still able to care for your pet, please stay at home, and keep them at home with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.