The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization on May 10 for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently authorized for use in those ages 12 through 17.
“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”
According to the FDA, from March 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in individuals 11 to 17 years of age have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children and adolescents generally have a milder COVID-19 disease course as compared to adults, according to the FDA. The Pfizer vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart, the same dosage and dosing regimen for 16 years of age and older.
In a statement, the FDA said it determined that the Pfizer vaccine met the statutory criteria to amend the EUA, and that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks, supporting the vaccine’s use in this population.
“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “With science guiding our evaluation and decision-making process, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that the available data meet our rigorous standards to support the emergency use of this vaccine in the adolescent population 12 years of age and older.”
According to the FDA, the safety data to support the EUA comes from an ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in the United States among 2,260 participants between the ages 12 to 15.
Of these, 1,131 adolescent participants received the vaccine and 1,129 received a saline placebo. More than half of the participants were followed for safety for at least two months following the second dose.
The most commonly reported side effects in the adolescent clinical trial participants, which typically lasted one to three days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain, according to the FDA. With the exception of pain at the injection site, more adolescents reported these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.
The side effects in adolescents were consistent with those reported in clinical trial participants 16 years of age and older. The FDA stated it is important to note that while some individuals experience side effects following any vaccination, not every individual’s experience will be the same and some people may not experience side effects.
The FDA also stated that the Pfizer Vaccine should not be given to anyone with a known history of a severe allergic reaction, including anaphylaxis — to any component of the vaccine. Since its authorization for emergency use, rare severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in some recipients, according to the FDA.
Among participants without evidence of prior infection with COVID-19, no cases of COVID-19 occurred among 1,005 vaccine recipients and 16 cases of COVID-19 occurred among 978 placebo recipients; the vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. At this time, there are limited data to address whether the vaccine can prevent transmission of the virus from person to person, according to the FDA.
The FDA also stated that data are not available to determine how long the vaccine will provide protection.
More information on the Pfizer vaccine can be found at www.fda.gov/media/144413/download.
