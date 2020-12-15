Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center received its initial shipment of 2,925 doses on the morning of Dec. 14.
The hospital is following a phased approach to offering the vaccine to its employees, aligned with federal and state guidance, and are prioritizing their health care workers based on the likelihood of exposure.
According to a media advisory sent out on Dec. 15, Wake Forest Baptist employees began receiving the first vaccines at 12:30 p.m. that day.
According to media contact at Wake Forest Baptist, Joe McCloskey, Dr. Christopher Ohl, professor of infectious diseases at the hospital was first to receive the vaccination.
