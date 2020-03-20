BOONE — The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, located in Watauga County, has set up a dedicated webpage to provide all official statements, operational updates and ways the public can help during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The web address where the page can be accessed is hosphouse.org/covid19
For regular updates, please refer to the webpage.
Hospitality House will also be providing updates on their Facebook page @HospHouse, Twitter @hosphouseNWNC and Instagram @hosphouse.
