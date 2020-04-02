WEST JEFFERSON — With gatherings being restricted and non-essential businesses shut down, the next thing in the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) cross-hairs are meetings of local, government officials.
The Ashe County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6 has been canceled, according to Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb. He added the plan is to still go through with the meeting scheduled for Monday, April 20, however it may not be in the traditional format at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Elsewhere, the April 6 meeting of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen was also postponed. Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth said the meeting, also originally scheduled for April 6, is being looked at for an April 13 or 20 make-up date.
Lansing Town Clerk Marcy Little said the Lansing Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 has had no decisions made about it yet. She added there has been discussions regarding the meeting, but nothign has changed as of now.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
