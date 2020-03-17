JEFFERSON — In helping the community deal with the current COVID-19 crisis, Ashe County Sharing Center will continue food distribution services with new policies that will remain in effect until May 1. An emergency board meeting was held on March 15 to discuss the pandemic.
Executive Director Michael Sexton developed protocols, which he presented at the meeting and were approved unanimously by the board.
According to Sexton, the organization will be using a drive-through method of distribution, which is what they use to distribute produce.
The center will be open one day per week for two hours. Based on its distribution model they will be able to reach 200 families in that time period. Sexton said if they continue this method four times each month they will be able to reach more families than they currently serve.
Volunteers who will be distributing food boxes will be wearing gloves and will place boxes in the truck or cargo area of each car. The boxes will not be placed inside any area of the area due to potential exposure.
According to Sexton, the check-in desk will be located within six feet of the driver’s car window.
The center will notify clients by posting the dates of the distribution day each week via their Facebook page @ashecountysharingcenter. It will also be placing phone calls via their call tree.
Volunteers will still be needed as scheduled to perform other tasks at the Sharing Center aside from giving clients boxes of food. Any volunteers are also asked to remain at home if they or anyone in their family has been tested for COVID-19, are positive or are awaiting results.
Community members are also asked to refrain from entering the building if they are running a temperature, have seasonal allergies or any other symptoms related to the coronavirus or influenza.
The Sharing Center has made several changes to better serve the community during this time.
The items placed in the Sharing Center’s household boxes have been altered to make them more child-friendly, since students are not in school. Distribution of these household boxes will be via the drive-through.
Mobile pantry boxes for children have also increased from one a month to being delivered twice a month. In addition to the increase frequency, the boxes were double in size to accommodate children staying at home.
According to Sexton, the Wilkes Community College’s Ashe Campus food pantry is fully stocked with backpacks containing food for students who wish to come by and pick them up at their convenience. The backpacks will be located in the commons area of the college.
Sexton also said that there was no need to cancel any of the three mobile drive through pantries at this time.
The Ashe Memorial Hospital food pantry is also fully stocked with food boxes for patients who are released that are experiencing food insecurity.
According to Sexton, there was also an immediate doubling of backpacks available in the Ashe Senior mobile pantry which works in conjunction with Ashe Services for Aging.
Sexton also said that their service is to be used as an emergency food pantry, not a resource to stock up on items. Resources are being maxed out during this time and Sexton encourages the community to make donations if they are able.
Any donations will be received at P.O. Box 705 in Jefferson, NC 28640.
Additional information is available by email at ashesharingcenter@skybest.com or by phone at (336) 846-7019.
A Safe Home for Everyone also provided a statement to the Ashe Post & Times regarding their services.
A.S.H.E along with Partnership of Ashe are closing their offices for the next two weeks and are working remotely from home with little to no face-to-face interaction with clients.
According to a statement, the emergency shelter remains open since they have a scattered site model as opposed to a communal shelter.
The emergency shelter is currently full and A.S.H.E will be referring any potential new clients to agencies in surrounding counties until they have openings.
According to the statement, they are able to complete other business functions by phone, including providing support and information. They also complete intakes and referrals via phone or computer.
Additional information and updates are available on their Facebook page @ASafeHomeforEveryone and any questions or concerns can by address by phone call at (336) 982-8851.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates as they are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.