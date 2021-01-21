WEST JEFFERSON — AppHealthCare released on Jan. 21 that there will be a mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Ashe County High School on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
According to AppHealthCare, it is using the information provided by those who have already submitted a COVID-19 interest form to schedule appointments for Saturday's event.
The event is by appointment only due to the limited quantity of vaccines available.
The event will be hosted by AppHealthCare, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Ashe Emergency Management, Ashe County Schools and other local partners. The goal of the event is to vaccinate 500 individuals and those who are eligible will be those ages 65 or older and healthcare workers with in-person patient contact.
According to AppHealthCare, when someone completes the interest form, it is time stamped and staff is able to go in chronological order of when someone completed the form and reach out to them to schedule appointments as they are eligible and vaccine supply is available.
AppHealthCare is reaching out directly to individuals through email or phone to confirm appointments for Saturday’s event.
"We appreciate everyone’s patience," said AppHealthCare in the Facebook post announcing the event. "Everyone will have an opportunity to get the vaccine. You have a spot, take your shot when it’s your turn."
Those interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, no matter which phase they fit into, are invited to fill out the COVID-19 Interest form. To access the form click HERE.
