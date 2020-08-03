SPARTA — AppHealthCare has confirmed, and are continuing to investigate, an outbreak of COVID-19 at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta. As of presstime, there have been 102 confirmed cases and results are still pending for some individuals. The majority of the positive cases are reporting no symptoms, according to AppHealthCare.
After cases were confirmed at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms, the company requested assistance from AppHealthCare and working together decided to test the entire workforce, testing 398 individuals late last week. This type of response testing is needed to determine how far the virus has spread and prevent further transmission.
According to AppHealthCare at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, Alleghany County had 165 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 112 of which are currently active. In addition, three individuals were actively being monitored.
COVID-19 spreads most commonly through respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes and is in close contact with others. When there is a confirmed case in a setting like Bottomley Evergreens and Farms, AppHealthCare wants to work quickly to offer testing to everyone since the virus can spread easily in these environments due to people working and living in close proximity to others.
“Due to the nature of this virus, we are concerned with the number of individuals who are positive and living and working within close proximity to others. We are continuing to work together with Bottomley Evergreens and Farms to implement control measures to limit further spread of the virus. We have provided public health and infection control guidance and will continue to work in partnership with them to prevent further spread. We urge everyone to practice kindness and think of others by practicing the three W's - wear a face covering, wait at least 6 feet from others and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer. These are actions that can be taken to prevent further spread and protect the Bottomley Evergreens and Farms workers and the entire Alleghany County community,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said.
“The health and safety of our employees and the community are our priority. We are working closely with AppHealthCare to follow and adhere to public health and infection control guidance to prevent further spread. Safety protocols include symptom screenings before every shift, education about the spread of COVID-19 and providing protective equipment. We have isolated individuals who are sick and those who have been determined as close contacts are in quarantine. We are committed to protecting our community and will do our part to prevent additional spread of this virus, “ Bottomley Evergreens and Farms spokesman Paul Harrison said.
For more information related to COVID-19, including local data, visit AppHealthCare’s website here.
The COVID-19 call center is available to take COVID-19 related calls during regular business hours - (828) 795-1970 and you can also email questions to preparedness@apphealth.com.
AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. Call Watauga at (828) 264-4995, Ashe at (336) 246-9449 or Alleghany at (336) 372-5641 anytime and follow the prompts. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com and go to their Facebook or Twitter.
