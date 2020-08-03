WEST JEFFERSON — From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, more than 300 people were able to be tested for COVID-19 at Ashe County High School during a testing event from AppHealthCare, with the hope of getting a better understanding of Ashe County’s place in the global pandemic.
According to Ashe County Emergency Management, 370 individuals were tested during the event. AppHealthCare reported 19 tests had come back positive, part of the 46 active cases in Ashe as of presstime, according to AppHealthCare. AppHealthCare would only be contacting those who tested positive, according to Director of Communication and Compliance Melissa Bracey.
Individuals who could be tested had to be Ashe residents at least 10-years-old, and the free testing required no appointments, people did not even have to get out of their cars.
“From an Emergency Management perspective, the testing was important because it provided an opportunity for people who wanted one but don’t have insurance and can’t afford one to be tested,” ACEM Coordinator Patty Gambill said. “It also provides an opportunity to identify people who have it that may be asymptomatic and are spreading the virus without realizing it.”
Gambill attributed pre-planning and coordination to the event running smoothly. She worked with Andy Blethen of AppHealthCare, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Danny Houck and West Jefferson Fire Chief Eric Miller ahead of time to determine the best traffic flow.
“We are very pleased with how the event turned out and it was successful because of strong community partnerships with Ashe County, Ashe County Schools, Ashe Emergency Management and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. We appreciate each person who came out to be tested and the supportive community of Ashe County,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said. “We will continue to evaluate the need for additional testing events like this one as a tool to protect the public’s health and address COVID-19 in our community. We continue to urge everyone to practice the 3 W’s anytime they leave their home and will be around others – wear a cloth face covering, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer and wait at least 6 feet from others. When we all take these actions every time, it will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
For more information on COVID-19 in the High Country, go to www.apphealthcare.com.
