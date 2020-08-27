RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 161,076 as of 12:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 2,630 people have died from the virus statewide.
In their weekly report published Friday, Aug. 21, AppHealthCare reported three outbreaks or clusters in Ashe County. Two residents of Margate Health and Rehab have tested positive, two staff members and two residents have tested positive at the RHA Group Home and nine resident farmworkers have tested positive at Barr Evergreens. AppHealthCare includes in its weekly situation reports key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
On Aug. 27 AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 11. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 190 for Ashe County.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. It is the first, and to date only, death related to COVID-19 in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 161,076 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 958 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon Aug. 27. NCDHHS also reported 2,630 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 5,843,293 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 1:28 p.m. on Aug. 27. The university also reported that there have been 180,118 deaths in the U.S. and 827,527 deaths and over 24.2 million confirmed cases globally.
According to AppHealthCare, the turnaround time for testing ranges from seven to 10 days, with most tests being returned between seven and eight days.
NCDHHS reported on Aug. 27 that 2,152,725 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Aug. 27, 29 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 26 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
472 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 197 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
