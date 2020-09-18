RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 191,019 as of noon Friday, Sept. 18 according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 3,207 people have died from the virus statewide.
In its weekly report Friday, Sept. 11 AppHealthCare reported four outbreaks or clusters in Ashe County. Five children and six staff members tested positive at Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center, two residents and three staff members of Margate Health and Rehab have tested positive, three staff members and five residents have tested positive at the RHA Group Home and nine staff members have tested positive at Barr Evergreens. AppHealthCare includes in its weekly situation reports key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
On Sept. 18, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 8. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 247 for Ashe County.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. As of Aug. 30, AppHealthCare now lists two COVID-19 related deaths in Ashe County, and a further five in Watauga.
Toe River Health District in Avery County reported to county's first death related to COVID-19 in a press release on Sept. 3.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 191,019 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 904 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon Sept. 18. NCDHHS also reported 3,207 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 6,688,236 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 12:22 p.m. on Sept. 18. The university also reported that there have been 197,946 deaths in the U.S. and 947,500 deaths and over 30.2 million confirmed cases globally.
According to AppHealthCare, turn-around times for testing have improved with most tests resulting between two and four days. NC DHHS now provides data on testing turnaround times. This data is updated daily and can be found HERE.
NCDHHS reported on Sept. 18 that 2,749,020 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Sept. 18, 24 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 34 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
794 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 215 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
