RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 131,267 as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 2,092 people have died from the virus statewide.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. It is the first, and to date only, death related to COVID-19 in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga.
On Aug. 6, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 60. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 140 for Ashe County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 131,267 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 1,1,47 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon Aug. 6. NCDHHS also reported 2,092 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 4,864,151 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 6. The university also reported that there have been 159,600 deaths in the U.S. and 710,318 deaths and over 18.9 million confirmed cases globally.
In its weekly update, AppHealthCare released the following information for July 19-25.
According to the local health department, there has been a steady increase in total case count each week and they would like to see that level off more than it has. They added that the active case count data gives a picture of the active virus in the community. However, it is important to note that this only accounts for confirmed cases among people who have been tested.
“We want to encourage everyone to be vigilant and take actions to reduce your risk of exposure," said Jennifer Greene, Health Director at AppHealthCare. "This virus is spread most often through respiratory droplets when people are in close contact with each other. When we wear a face covering, wait 6 feet from others and wash hands or use hand sanitizer, we are taking actions to prevent the virus from spreading to our family, friends and community."
AppHealthCare also said outreach continues to be an important part of their collective community strategy to address COVID-19. Regular meetings take place with community partners to discuss the current situation in the county, strategize areas for growth and improvement and provide a time for questions and answers.
PPE levels remain stable in the county. However, there is a reported shortage expected in nitrile gloves in the supply chain. AppHealthCare has utilized support from Ashe County Emergency Management and established state processes to submit additional requests for support for these items
AppHealthCare is also engaging in open communication with Ashe County Schools as they prepare for a new school year. They are working closely with them to provide public health information to inform their decisions about operation of schools this year, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
AppHealthCare also includes in the weekly report key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
According to AppHealthCare, the turnaround time for testing ranges from seven to 10 days, with most tests being returned between seven and eight days.
NCDHHS reported on Aug. 6 that 1,904,750 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 8, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Aug. 6, 40 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 17 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
295 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 165 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
