RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 136,218 as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 2,168 people have died from the virus statewide.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. It is the first, and to date only, death related to COVID-19 in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga.
On Aug. 9, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 56. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 155 for Ashe County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 136,218 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 1,109 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon Aug. 9. NCDHHS also reported 2,168 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 5,040,904 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. The university also reported that there have been 162,912 deaths in the U.S. and 728,693 deaths and over 19.7 million confirmed cases globally.
In its weekly update, AppHealthCare released the following information for July 26-Aug. 1.
According to AppHealthCare, the total number of confirmed cases for Ashe County is continuing to climb and trend in the wrong direction. They are also seeing this same trend for the number of active cases which are those who are actively in isolation due to a positive test result.
“We are concerned about increased community transmission with more cases reported. We urge continued vigilance in practicing the 3 W’s by wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart, and washing hands frequently. We all want to return to a level of normalcy but this virus is still very much with us so we need to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
AppHealthCare also said outreach continues to be an important part of their collective community strategy to address COVID-19. Regular meetings take place with community partners to discuss the current situation in the county, strategize areas for growth and improvement and provide a time for questions and answers.
PPE levels remain stable in the county. However, there is a reported shortage expected in nitrile gloves in the supply chain. AppHealthCare has utilized support from Ashe County Emergency Management and established state processes to submit additional requests for support for these items
AppHealthCare is also engaging in open communication with Ashe County Schools as they prepare for a new school year. They are working closely with them to provide public health information to inform their decisions about operation of schools this year, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
AppHealthCare also includes in the weekly report key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
According to AppHealthCare, the turnaround time for testing ranges from seven to 10 days, with most tests being returned between seven and eight days.
NCDHHS reported on Aug. 9 that 1,986,548 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Aug. 9, 71 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 22 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
316 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 167 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
