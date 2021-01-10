RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count totaled 623,188 as of 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 7,567 people have died from the virus statewide.
On Jan. 10, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 144. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 1,632 for Ashe County.
As of Jan. 10, AppHealthCare lists 37COVID-19 related deaths in Ashe County, four in Alleghany and a further 21 in Watauga. One of the reported deaths for Watauga County was reported to be Appalachian State University student, Chad Dorrill.
In its most recent situation update for Ashe, published on Jan. 8, the local health department released the following information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
"We plan to complete our vaccine administration for phase 1a this week at long term care facilities and group homes," reads the statement. "Many facilities have been covered with the federal pharmacy program, but some were not. Those facility staff and residents are at high risk and are a priority for us, and there are some more logistics to consider that we have worked through prior to arriving at these facilities. We will still offer vaccine to those who qualify in phase 1a even as we move into the next phase."
AppHealthCare anticipates moving into phase 1b group 1 the week of Jan. 11 for those who are 75 years or older. They will be following the state’s outlined phases and administering vaccines to those who qualify within the current phase.
According to AppHealthCare, for Ashe County, it received its first shipment of 300 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 21, 2020. The following week it received 200 doses of Moderna vaccine. For the week of Jan. 4 AppHealthCare received 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.
Also according to AppHealthCare, there were 298 vaccines administered as of Jan. 7. The local health department anticipates 400 doses of Moderna vaccine the week of Jan. 11.
Beginning the week of Jan 4., AppHealthCare plans to add a vaccine sign up form on its website for anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine, regardless of what phase they are in. This will act as a place for individuals to submit basic information and then when they are eligible to receive the vaccine, they will be able to schedule an appointment.
The vaccine will be offered free of charge to everyone whether or not you have health insurance. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 623,188 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 3,774 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon. on Jan. 10. NCDHHS also reported 7,567 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 22,385,975 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 9:22 p.m. on Jan 10. The university also reported that there have been 374,072 deaths in the U.S. and 1,934,096 deaths and over 90.2 million confirmed cases globally.
According to AppHealthCare, turn-around times for testing have improved with most tests resulting between two and four days. NC DHHS now provides data on testing turnaround times. This data is updated daily and can be found HERE.
AppHealthCare provides COVID-19 vaccination information on its website, to access this information click HERE.
NCDHHS reported on Jan. 10 that 7,498,343 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Jan. 10, 247 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on its website as 112 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
To date, 3,241 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare; 768 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
