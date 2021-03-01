WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Feb. 26 all Ashe County Schools staff who chose to participate were given the opportunity to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Director of Communications & Compliance at AppHealthCare Melissa Bracey, 330 ACS staff members were vaccinated with their first dose at the clinic.
The event was held at Ashe Civic Center, where vaccines were administered throughout the morning and afternoon. This was made possible through a partnership between AppHealthCare and ACS.
In order to accomodate administering vaccines to the majority of their staff, ACS had a remote instruction day on Feb. 26 for students. Friday, March 26 will also be a teacher workday for the second dose of vaccine to be given to ACS staff.
AppHealthCare Director Jennifer Greene said there were some older adults who came through the clinic but it was mostly ACS employees, which she was glad to see.
She also added that she heard on Feb. 25 that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may become available within the next couple of weeks.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, who received her first dose at the event, shared some of her thoughts.
"We're thankful for all of the volunteers, the nurses, AppHealth," Cox said. "We had a lot of people pitching in to make this happen from Ashe County Schools staff to our community, we're just very grateful to be here and to have the opportunity to protect our teachers and staff from COVID-19 and hopefully this is the start of some normalcy."
She added that she was excited so many staff members wanted the vaccine because it shows a real commitment to returning to school and a commitment to being a part of the solution in the community.
"Hopefully our schools will be open and I can't wait to be able to invite the community into our schools to see the really good things that are happening," Cox said.
Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council Jeff Fissel and Program Director Rebecca Williams were both present to ensure health department staff and volunteers had everything they needed.
Williams said that the Arts Council would like to thank all of the volunteers who have provided snacks, food and drinks for health department staff each day of vaccination clinics. All food that is donated each day is set up on a table in the back dressing room of the building.
She said it has been a huge blessing because the staff does not have to leave for lunch and they can take a break in the middle of the day.
Those who are interested in providing lunch items or snacks can contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or email programs@ashecountyarts.org.
Representative Ray Pickett, who was a strong advocate for ACS staff to receive the vaccinations, stopped by that morning. Several members of the ACS served as volunteers and BOE Chairman Joshua Roten brought water and snacks for the volunteers.
Jill Gambill, who is a Visual Art Teacher at Ashe County Middle School was volunteering at the event. She also received her first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 26.
"I'm very excited," Gambill said. "This is kind of like the light at the end of the tunnel, hoping for some more normalcy so that we can get back to seeing kids every day and doing what we love to do instead of what it is we are doing right now."
